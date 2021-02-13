Second time lucky for Olmo as Leipzig beat Augsburg in Bundesliga

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo scores their first goal from the penalty spot during the match against Aigsburg February 13, 2021. ― Pool via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LEIPZIG, Feb 13 ― Dani Olmo scored a penalty at the second attempt as dominant RB Leipzig eased to a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena today.

Christopher Nkunku also netted for the second-placed home side as they moved to within four points of leaders Bayern Munich, though they have played a game more.

Bayern, fresh from success at the Club World Cup in Qatar, are in action on Monday at home to struggling Arminia Bielefeld.

Augsburg have now lost six of their last seven Bundesliga games and sit precariously above the relegation zone, but did pull a goal back from the penalty spot through Daniel Caligiuri.

Leipzig were awarded the first spot kick of the night in the 34th minute when Augsburg full back Reece Oxford fouled Nordi Mukiele in the area.

Visiting goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz saved Olmo’s initial effort. However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ordered a retake after the keeper stepped off his line.

Olmo scored from his second attempt, bravely picking out the same corner but this time packing too much power for Gikiewicz.

It was 2-0 before halftime after Yussuf Poulsen broke behind the visiting defence and his cross provided a tap-in for former Paris St Germain forward Nkunku.

Augsburg got their goal in the 77th minute when Ibrahima Konate tripped Mads Pedersen in the box and Caligiuri converted from 12 yards.

It was one of just two shots on target for them in the game. ― Reuters