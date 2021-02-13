Navas back in contention for PSG's Barcelona clash

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino during the game against Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne January 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 13 ― Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas will be fit for PSG's Champions League meeting with Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Costa Rican international will bolster Mauricio Pochettino's side who are without Neymar and Angel di Maria for the last-16 fixture.

Navas has been out of action since his side's 4-0 win against Montpellier on January 22 with a chest injury.

The shot stopper's return is a timely one with PSG conceding 11 goals in their last three trips to Catalonia.

Before Tuesday's Champions League meeting, the Parisian club first face Nice at the Parc des Princes today in a Ligue 1 fixture.

Navas will be available for selection, as will fit-again Ander Herrera and Layvin Kurzawa.

Pochettino's lengthy injury list also includes midfielder Marco Verratti who sustained a hip injury during Sunday's meeting with Marseille.

“He is not available tomorrow (Saturday) because he still feels discomfort. We will see in the next few days,” the PSG boss confirmed. ― AFP