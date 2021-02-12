Barty withdraws from Australian Open doubles amid concern over thigh injury

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova at Melbourne Park February 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 ― World number one Ash Barty withdrew from the Australian Open doubles today, raising concerns over her fitness for the singles as she manages a thigh strain.

Barty played with her left thigh heavily strapped in her second round win over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova but downplayed the injury yesterday, saying she was “fit as a fiddle.”

She and American Jennifer Brady were scheduled to play in the second round of the women's doubles today but withdrew from the match, handing Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka a walkover.

Top seed Barty, who made the semi-finals last year, is bidding to end Australia's 43-year wait for a home winner at the Grand Slam. ― Reuters