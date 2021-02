Paris St Germain’s Neymar at the Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France, January 31, 2021. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 11 — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16, first leg match against his former club Barcelona due to a groin injury, the French club said today.

The Brazilian forward suffered the injury in PSG’s 1-0 win against Caen in the French Cup yesterday, ruling him out of the game in Spain on February 16. — Bernama