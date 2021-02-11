Dominant Nadal reaches third round with easy victory

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Michael Mmoh of the US at Melbourne Park, February 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 — Rafa Nadal dispelled any remaining doubts over his fitness with a commanding 6-1 6-4 6-2 win against American qualifier Michael Mmoh today to march into the Australian Open third round and stay on track for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The second seed did not play a match in Spain’s ATP Cup campaign last week with a back problem and following his opening win in Melbourne he had said the injury was still bothering him.

Nadal showed no sign of discomfort, however, against the 177th-ranked American under the closed roof of the Rod Laver Arena and peppered the blue court with winners from both forehand and backhand sides as Mmoh watched on helplessly.

The 2009 Melbourne Park winner, who is tied with Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, will next meet either Briton Cameron Norrie or Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin. — Reuters