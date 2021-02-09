Red-hot Rublev races into Australian Open second round

Russia’s Andrey Rublev hits a return against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann during their men’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 — Andrey Rublev’s sizzling early season form continued today with a straight-sets drubbing of Yannick Hanfmann as the seventh seed eyes a deep run at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Russian has been one of the hottest players on tour since last year’s US Open, and the 102nd-ranked German became another victim in the 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win on John Cain Arena.

Rublev started slowly, losing his opening service game, but thereafter was barely troubled, breaking twice to take the set comfortably.

He broke early in the second as Hanfmann struggled with the power and accuracy of his groundstrokes.

The relentless Russian sent down 17 aces and dominated from the baseline for a workmanlike win.

“I started a bit tight, but that’s normal,” he said. “I was really happy I could control the match almost from the beginning.”

After winning five ATP titles last year, more than anyone else, Rublev opened 2021 with four straight wins in helping guide Russia to the ATP Cup last week, making him a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The last Russian man to win a Grand Slam was Marat Safin at Melbourne Park in 2005.

Rublev next plays Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro, who beat Slovak Andrej Martin. — AFP