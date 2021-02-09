Lemar, Herrera test positive for Covid-19, Atletico Madrid confirm

Thomas Lemar and Hector Herrera (left) join Mario Hermoso, Joao Felix and Moussa Dembele on a list of five Atletico players currently out after contracting the illness. — AFP pic

MADRID, Feb 9 — Atletico Madrid said yesterday Thomas Lemar and Hector Herrera have tested positive for coronavirus.

Lemar and Herrera join Mario Hermoso, Joao Felix and Moussa Dembele on a list of five Atletico players currently out after contracting the illness.

“Our players Hector Herrera and Thomas Lemar underwent antigen tests prior to the match against Celta Vigo according to the LaLiga protocol and gave a positive result for Covid-19, which was later confirmed with the relevant PCR tests,” Atletico said in a statement.

“Both players remain isolated in their respective homes, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and LaLiga protocol.”

Atletico have been hit hard by the virus, with Lemar and Herrera adding to the club’s long list of players to have been infected.

Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Sime Vrsaljko, Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez, Luis Suarez, Renan Lodi and Lucas Torreira have all tested positive, as well as coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico face Celta Vigo at home yesterday, when they can restore their lead at the top of La Liga to 10 points. — AFP