Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round

Sofia Kenin of the US in action during her first round match against Australia's Maddison Inglis at Melbourne Park, Australia, February 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 — Sofia Kenin launched her Australian Open defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Maddison Inglis today but found the going tough against the plucky Australian wildcard.

Kenin was broken twice and slumped to a 3-1 deficit early before steadying in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.

The American fourth seed double-faulted on the first of three match points but finally sealed the contest as she marched forward to thump a backhand drive volley.

Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the third round. — Reuters