Serena withdraws from Australian Open tuneup event with shoulder injury

Friday, 05 Feb 2021 04:32 PM MYT

Serena Williams (R) of the US and Danielle Collins of the US touch the rackets after their Yara Valley Classic Women’s singles tennis match in Melbourne February 5, 2021. — AFP pic
MELBOURNE, Feb 5 — Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic today with a right shoulder injury, few hours after her quarter-final victory in the Australian Open tuneup event.

Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, had set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against world number one Australian Ash Barty after defeating fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 (10-6) on Margaret Court Arena.

“Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury,” the women’s tour said on Twitter.

“Ashleigh Barty advances to the final by walkover.” — Reuters

