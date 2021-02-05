Serena withdraws from Australian Open tuneup event with shoulder injury

Serena Williams (R) of the US and Danielle Collins of the US touch the rackets after their Yara Valley Classic Women’s singles tennis match in Melbourne February 5, 2021. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 — Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic today with a right shoulder injury, few hours after her quarter-final victory in the Australian Open tuneup event.

Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, had set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against world number one Australian Ash Barty after defeating fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 (10-6) on Margaret Court Arena.

“Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury,” the women’s tour said on Twitter.

“Ashleigh Barty advances to the final by walkover.” — Reuters