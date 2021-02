Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia speaks to media during a press conference at Melbourne Park February 4, 2021. ― Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 4 ― Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he was “absolutely confident” Thursday that the tournament will start next week despite problems caused by a fresh coronavirus case.

“We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” tournament chief Craig Tiley told reporters, with the opening Grand Slam of the year due to start on Monday. ― AFP