Atletico striker Dembele tests positive for Covid-19

Moussa Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 4 — Atletico Madrid’s new signing Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced today.

The squad underwent testing yesterday, from which “Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test,” Atletico said in a statement.

“The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol,” the club added.

Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders. — AFP