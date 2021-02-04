Malay Mail

Atletico striker Dembele tests positive for Covid-19

Thursday, 04 Feb 2021 06:52 PM MYT

Moussa Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders. ― Reuters pic
MADRID, Feb 4 — Atletico Madrid’s new signing Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced today.

The squad underwent testing yesterday, from which “Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test,” Atletico said in a statement.

“The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol,” the club added.

Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders. — AFP

