Ocampos fires Sevilla into Copa del Rey semis

Ocampos' second-half goal saw Sevilla through to the Copa del Rey semi-finals. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 3 — Lucas Ocampos' second-half goal was enough to see Sevilla edge past second-tier Almeria 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Papu Gomez, who joined from Atalanta last week, made his debut for Sevilla but made little impact and was substituted on the hour mark.

Gomez's fellow Argentinian Ocampos broke Almeria's stubborn resistance in the 67th minute, heading home Suso's cross.

It is the first time Sevilla, five-time winners, have reached the last four since being thrashed 5-0 by Barcelona in the 2018 final.

Sevilla are bidding for a second major trophy under former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, having won the Europa League last season.

Lopetegui's side have now won six straight matches in all competitions and have lost just one of their last 16 games.

Sevilla, who sit fourth in La Liga, are also into the Champions League last 16, where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

On Wednesday, record 30-time winners Barcelona visit Granada in their last-eight tie, after Levante host Villarreal, with Real Betis facing Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. — AFP



