Dortmund's Haaland finally finishes off Paderborn after VAR drama

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal against Paderborn with Emre Can at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund February 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 3 — Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland struck the decisive goal in extra-time after having a previous strike ruled out to seal a 3-2 win at home to Paderborn to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday after a dramatic fightback from the visitors.

Early goals from Emre Can and Jadon Sancho looked to be sending Dortmund through but Julian Justvan pulled a goal back for second division Paderborn in the 79th minute.

Haaland thought he had clinched victory for Dortmund when he scored in stoppage time but in a remarkable turn of events the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for an earlier foul in the Dortmund area, leading to a penalty for Paderborn.

Prince Osei Owusu slotted from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time to force the extra-period. However, Haaland promptly restored Dortmund's lead in the fifth minute of extra-time and this time there was no sting in the tail. — Reuters