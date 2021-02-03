Blades fight back to beat West Brom 2-1 in relegation dogfight

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp scores their second goal against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane, Sheffield February 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

SHEFFIELD, Feb 3 — Bottom side Sheffield United gave their Premier League survival hopes a shot in the arm with a third victory in five games after coming from behind to beat fellow relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Tuesday.

Second half goals from Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp moved Chris Wilder’s Blades to 11 points from 22 games — 10 points away the safety zone and one behind 19th-placed West Brom who have won only once in 10 games since Sam Allardyce took charge.

“It’s just building on what we’ve done over the last few weeks... We got the result we needed,” Bogle said.

“When we’re behind or winning we always go until the end because we know how quickly games can change. We never give up.”

West Brom took the lead four minutes before the break from a counter-attack, with Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale initially making two saves but parrying the second into the path of midfielder Matt Phillips who tapped in from close range.

The home side equalised 11 minutes into the second half when Chris Basham entered the box to control the ball and turned his back to goal to keep defenders at bay as Bogle pounced and fired a shot that squeezed in at the near post.

The Blades defenders were the architects for the second when Basham overlapped on the right flank and whipped in a cross that was brought down by John Egan in the box and Sharp was on hand to stab home and beat Sam Johnstone in West Brom’s goal.

“We needed a big second half performance. We huffed and puffed in the first half,” Wilder said. “The second half was a lot better, more us. We were on the front foot and driving the opponents back.

“It was always not going to be a free-flowing game with the two teams in the situations they’re in. We were just a bit slow in the first half... We just had to let ourselves go a little bit which we did in the second half. We were more ambitious.” — Reuters