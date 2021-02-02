Olympique de Marseille coach Villas Boas offers resignation

Marseille’s Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas gestures during the French L1 football match between Lorient and Olympique de Marseille at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient October 24, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 2 — Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said today that he had offered his resignation, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club’s sporting policy.

“I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don’t want anything from OM. I don’t want money,” Villas Boas told a news conference.

Villas Boas, who said last month he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, said he had not heard back from the board yet.

“The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it,” the Portuguese said, referring to Saturday’s incidents in Marseille, where some fans broke into the club’s training centre amid protests against president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

“I’m waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I don’t want any money, I just want to leave.

“We ended the transfer window with a new player (Olivier Ntcham from Celtic Glasgow). He is a player that I had said no for,” Villas Boas added.

Marseille, who were knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League, are ninth in Ligue 1, 16 points behind leaders Lille with two games in hand. — Reuters