Man City's Aguero still in self-isolation, to miss Sheffield United clash

Sergio Aguero has not yet been given the all-clear to return to first-team training.. ― Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Jan 29 ― Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Sheffield United as he has yet to be cleared to return following his positive Covid-19 test, manager Pep Guardiola said today.

Aguero, City's record goalscorer, has missed their previous six games having initially been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, before testing positive himself.

The Argentine, who has started just three games in all competitions this season, has not yet been given the all-clear to return to first-team training.

“Sergio is not here yet,” Guardiola told a news conference. “When he tests negative, he will come back. We still don't have the results back.”

Ahead of Monday's transfer deadline day, Guardiola dismissed speculation over the future of defender Eric Garcia, who is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona.

“I don't want to say anything about this case. He’s our player, the transfer window finishes in a few days,” Guardiola said.

“He is fully committed while he is here. He is an exceptional player and guy and that's all.”

Bottom club Sheffield United return to Manchester after pulling off a shock 2-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday ― a result which allowed City to retain top spot in the table heading into this weekend's fixtures.

“One of the special things about the Premier League is that anything can happen, nothing is guaranteed,” Guardiola said.

“What I saw of Sheffield (United) is a team that’s alive, with the body language. It is not easy with the season they have had. That speaks incredibly well about (manager) Chris (Wilder), his staff and his players.” ― Reuters