Positive Covid-19 tests linked to Australian Open downgraded to eight

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Australian Open training grounds in Melbourne January 20, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 — The number of positive Covid-19 tests linked to the Australian Open has been downgraded to eight after authorities reclassified one of the results as a previous infection, health officials said on Wednesday.

“One case has been reclassified due to evidence of previous infection, meaning there is now a total of eight positive cases related to the AO cohort,” Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement.

CQV, the government agency overseeing the quarantine of tennis players and officials ahead of the Grand Slam, said the reclassified case was a man in his 40s who was not a player.

The agency confirmed that another positive case had been “medically cleared” to leave isolation, leaving the total number of active cases at seven.

No new cases were reported among the Australian Open cohort in quarantine on Wednesday.

More than 70 players have been confined to hotel rooms for two weeks after passengers on three charter flights taking them to Australia tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

CQV said the reclassified case on Wednesday had no impact on close contacts of the positive tests on those flights, meaning the affected players and officials would remain in hard quarantine for the remainder of their 14-day isolation. — Reuters