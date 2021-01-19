NBA Wizards game Wednesday at Charlotte postponed by virus

The Hornets-Wizards game is the 15th to be postponed since the NBA campaign was launched a month ago. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — The Washington Wizards game scheduled for Wednesday at Charlotte is now postponed after six players tested positive for Covid-19, the NBA said on Monday.

It will mark the fifth Wizards game in a row over an eight-day span that has been postponed because the club cannot send a minimum eight players onto the court under NBA health and safety protocols.

The Hornets-Wizards game is the 15th to be postponed since the NBA campaign was launched a month ago, the 14th over an 11-day span starting January 10.

Washington’s next scheduled contest is Friday at Milwaukee.

The Wizards were to have played host to Cleveland on Sunday and Monday. They also had postponements against Utah last Wednesday and Detroit last Friday.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks says he remains confident in the NBA’s plan to play in home arenas rather than a bubble atmosphere the way last season was completed after a Covid-19 break.

“We still trust in the NBA and the medical, the science and everything behind it. They are going to put us in the best position possible,” Brooks said.

“We knew going into it there were going to be some bumps in the road. We’ve got to keep navigating. It has definitely been some difficult days for us but we’re going to have to continue to work together and move on.” — AFP