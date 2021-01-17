Mount winner buys Lampard time at Chelsea

Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal against Fulham, London January 17, 2021. — Pool via Reuters/Clive Rose

LONDON, Jan 17 — Frank Lampard was relieved to get Chelsea back to winning ways as Mason Mount’s late strike broke the resistance of 10-man Fulham to earn a 1-0 victory in the West London derby today.

The Blues were languishing down in 10th at kick-off after a run of one win in six league games left Lampard fighting for his job.

But the former England midfielder was handed a gift by Antonee Robinson’s reckless challenge just before half-time that earned the American a straight red card.

Chelsea still struggled to make the extra man advantage count, but Mount’s precise low finish 13 minutes from time moved the visitors up to seventh and within three points of the top four.

“We can’t think everything is solved because we want more,” said Lampard.

“I keep saying we’re in a bit of a transition and progression. We know there are new players and we’re still trying to find solutions but we need to get points because it’s Chelsea.

“It’s a good start from a difficult patch.”

A first defeat in six games rounded off a disappointing day for Fulham after victories yesterday for relegation rivals Brighton and West Brom.

Scott Parker’s men remain third from bottom and are now four points from safety.

Lampard responded to Chelsea’s poor run by leaving big-money summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on the bench.

Mount has maintained Lampard’s faith despite a club record fee being splashed out to bring in Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen and the English international was inches away from rewarding his manager with a thunderous shot that came back off the crossbar midway through the first-half.

“He needs to score more goals, he knows that, but his quality is brilliant, his attitude is brilliant,” added Lampard on Mount’s contribution.

Reckless Robinson

Fulham were posing a threat themselves on the break and should have gone in front after a brilliant team move.

Robinson’s low cross was turned back across goal by Kenny Tete, but Ivan Cavaleiro’s mishit shot spooned wide.

“We had a massive chance with Cavaleiro and those are the fine margins in this league,” said Parker. “Against Chelsea you are relying on a couple of chances and they need to go in.”

Moments later, Fulham had a mountain to climb when Robinson dived in on Cesar Azpilicueta and was shown a straight red card.

The hosts were forced to sit deep and doggedly defend wave after wave of Chelsea attacks after the break.

In search of a goal, Lampard first turned to Tammy Abraham from the bench and he headed a huge chance straight at Areola with his first touch.

A moment of madness from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy nearly gifted the Cottagers a shock lead at the other end.

Mendy diverted Azpilicueta’s backpass as he raced from his goal into the path of Cavaleiro, who should have done better than fire straight into Silva’s chest with an empty net to aim for.

Werner was finally introduced 17 minutes from time, but it was Lampard’s trusted lieutenant Mount who made the breakthrough as he pounced after Areola flapped at Ben Chilwell’s cross.

Deep into stoppage time, Werner then wasted a great chance to end his 10-game drought without a Premier League goal as he skewed well wide when one-on-one with Areola.

“Those are goals I’ve seen him score many a time,” said Lampard.

“He has to just keep working, it’s the only way to get out of it. It’ll go in for him because he’s got high quality, he’s getting in position and he’ll score.” — AFP