Arsenal set to hire Premier League’s director of football Garlick

LONDON, Jan 14 — The Premier League’s director of football Richard Garlick is set to become Arsenal’s new director of football operations “in the coming months”, the club said today.

Garlick, a qualified solicitor, has been with the Premier League since 2018 and also held the position of West Bromwich Albion’s director of football for eight years.

“He will be a member of the Arsenal executive team and will be working closely with technical director Edu, manager Mikel Arteta and academy manager Per Mertesacker,” a club spokesman said.

“His responsibilities will include football operations in the first team and academy, all player contract management and relationships with football’s governing bodies.”

Garlick takes over a position that was vacated in November by Huss Fahmy, who was hired in 2017 and helped with contract negotiations for the club’s players as well as new recruits. — Reuters