Kisona advances to second round as top seed Saina tests positive for Covid-19

Malaysia's singles player S. Kisona today advanced to the second round of the Yonex Thailand Open. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysia's singles player S. Kisona today advanced to the second round of the Yonex Thailand Open without flexing any muscle after Saina Nehwal of India tested positive for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old Kisona, who left for Bangkok as a sparring partner of compatriot Soniia Cheah, found a place in the tournament following the withdrawal of Thai shuttler Nitchaon Jindapol due to injury and was supposed to face former world number one Saina in the opening round.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed that Saina and her husband Kashyap Parupalli gave a walkover to Canadians Jason Anthony Ho-Shue because of Covid-19 infection but did not name the person infected.

“One Indian player remains positive and is in isolation for a minimum of 10 days at the hospital. That person will be tested again today also. The match involving this player and roommate was declared a walkover,” BWF said in a statement.

However, the Badminton Association of India, in a Facebook posting, identified Olympics medallist Saina as the individual who was confirmed positive in a test done in Bangkok.

In the second round Kisona, the 2019 SEA Games gold medallist who is ranked 92nd in the world, will face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who defeated Sabrina Jaquet of Switzerland 21-16, 21-17.

BWF said the entire Indian team has been categorised as high risk by Thai health authorities and all the players and team entourage have been undergoing self-quarantine in their hotel rooms and would undergo a PCR test today.

“Each individual is subject to daily testing until further notice from the Department of Disease Control, but players can continue to play upon producing negative result. Indian players scheduled to play today will be allowed into the venue. No coaches, managers or other personnel from Team India are allowed,” the world body added.

Malaysian men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani also cruised into the second round after defeating South Koreans Ko Sung Hyun/Shin Baek Cheol 21-16, 19-21, 21-11.

“We played to our best strategies . We discussed this with our coach, pushed to win and did not allow them to attack us so much. We have some things to improve on for our next match to be consistent as I felt we made a lot of mistakes but are just so happy to be back playing,” Goh said. — Bernama