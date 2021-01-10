Perak to absorb eligible athletes in civil service

IPOH, Jan 10 — Perak plans to provide opportunities for eligible state athletes to fill vacancies in the civil service to ensure a more secured life for them.

State Youth, Sports, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said he would bring up the matter to the state executive council (MMK) to be discussed further.

“I have actually raised the matter informally to MMK, but this time I will propose the matter together with the proposal paper.

“They (eligible athletes) need to follow the same process like others, attending interviews and so on, but they will have more merit because of their sacrifice to the state,” he told a press conference after opening the 3rd annual general meeting of the Perak Tug of War Association here, last night.

Meanwhile, Khairul Shahril said the tug of war sport has the potential to be a popular sport if it is made a competition event, such as at the Malaysian Games (Sukma).

He suggested the Youth and Sports Ministry to find a way to promote the sport. — Bernama