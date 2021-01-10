KL United FC appoint Hodak as new head coach

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Former national Under 19 (U-19) head coach Bojan Hodak has been appointed as the new head coach of Kuala Lumpur United Football Club (KL United FC) for the 2021 Malaysian League (M-League) which is scheduled to commence on Feb 26.

KL United FC chief executive officer Stanley Bernard said the 49-year-old Croatian has signed a one plus one contract (one year with optional one year extension), and will begin his duties on Jan 15 after completing his seven days COVID-19 prevention quarantine period.

Stanley, who is a former Kuala Lumpur player, pointed out that Hodak has been appointed to the role based on the latter’s proven track record in the M-League, especially guiding Kelantan to clinch a treble—Super League title, FA Cup and also the Malaysia Cup - in 2012, besides helping Johor Darul Ta’zim to secure the Super League title in 2014.

Previously, KL United FC had announced the appointment of former Timor Leste national team head coach Simón Elissetche of Chile as their new head coach, but decided to choose Hodak as the former’s coaching certificate has not been recognised by the Asian Football Confederation.

“For me, I can’t wait (to clarify on Simon’s licensing coach validity), but anyway if we compare the resumes between both individuals, I can say that its about football decisions as we want a better coach who has a better track record,” he told Bernama, today.

“We have set long term plans, and we believe that Hodak is the right person as he knows how to handle the team better in the dressing room, which gives added value to our team,” Stanley asserted.

He also revealed that Hodak has been tasked to ensure that the team will stay in the 2022 Super League or his contract will not be renewed.

In this regard, Stanley believes that the inclusion of several experienced and national players in the team would turn them as among the Super League title contenders this season.

The team have roped in veteran striker Mohd Safee Sali from Petaling Jaya City FC and also national player Muhammad Hadin Azman (Kedah), besides several new import players like former Terengganu FC striker Dominique Da Slyva from Mauritania and Colombian midfielder Romel Morales from Melaka.

KL United FC have also retained the services of their Brazilian hitman, Paulo Josue, who has played for the team since 2017.

The team was promoted to the 2021 Super League despite finishing in third place in last’s season Premier League.

Terengganu FC II (TFC II) who emerged as the 2020 Premier League runners-up, could not play in the Super League as they are a feeder team to TFC. — Bernama