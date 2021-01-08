Wolves’ Nuno alarmed by Covid-19 case surge in English clubs

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo after the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester December 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 8 — Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is alarmed by the rising number of Covid-19 cases within English clubs and fears the situation will worsen.

Aston Villa’s FA Cup third round-match against Liverpool on Friday is in doubt after Villa reported new Covid-19 cases in their squad while Shrewsbury Town’s clash at Southampton will not go ahead after an outbreak at the third-tier team.

Four Premier League games and over 50 games in the English Football League — which governs the three divisions below the top flight — have been postponed so far this season.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to happen more,” Nuno was quoted as saying by the BBC, ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round clash against Crystal Palace.

“Just look at the news. The expectations are terrible. It’s going to get worse.”

The Premier League on Tuesday returned 40 new Covid-19 cases — the highest in a week this season after two rounds of testing last week.

Players and staff at top-flight clubs are being tested twice a week after a highly infectious variant of the novel coronavirus led to a surge in cases across the country and forced the British government to announce a new national lockdown.

“In football we live in a bubble and don’t always feel what society is feeling,” Nuno added. “But it’s tough for everyone. Players are only human and the rise in cases is scary.” — Reuters