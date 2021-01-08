Tour de France champion Pogacar gets Covid-19 jab

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium, after winning the general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France in Paris September 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 8 — Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and the entire UAE Emirates cycling team have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said today.

A cycling tour last February in the UAE was the first high profile sports event to be hit by Covid, with members of the UAE team amongst those infected.

“We are the first team to get the vaccine,” the team said after being administered the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG.

A total of 27 riders plus 32 staff were vaccinated in Abu Dhabi. — AFP