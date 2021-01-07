Young Kelantan United players have quality, good discipline, says technical director

KUFC technical director Nazrulerwan Makmo said the players currently training with the team are of high quality and have good discipline. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 7 — The players currently training with the Kelantan United (KUFC) team are of high quality and have good discipline, says KUFC technical director Nazrulerwan Makmor.

He said this was based on assessments by himself and other coaches during the pre-season, and this would bode well for the squad in the upcoming 2021 M-League.

“During the two weeks of training sessions, I was personally satisfied with the quality of performance, most importantly, the discipline of the players at present.

“We focus on fitness and game skills, the players look good, they have quality, if they succeed in reaching their potential, InsyaAllah they will be able to give something good to KUFC this season,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Apart from bringing in 31-year-old head coach from Japan, Akira Higashiyama, over 90 per cent of KUFC’s squad is under 26. — Bernama