Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for Covid-19

ROME, Jan 6 — Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for Covid-19, the second player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week.

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted Covid-19 after the latest round of testing.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic.”

Juve travel to AC Milan on Wednesday, when Andrea Pirlo’s side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leaders. — Reuters