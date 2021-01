Barcelona’s Jordi Alba celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou December 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 5 — Barcelona’s first team players have all tested negative for Covid-19 following a new round of tests after two cases among staff members were announced the day before, the club said today.

The staff members’ infections led the team to reschedule their morning training session and news conference ahead of tomorrow’s La Liga trip to Athletic Bilbao. — Reuters