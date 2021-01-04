Saint-Etienne end ex-skipper Ruffier’s contract five months early

In this file photograph taken November 24, 2019, Stephane Ruffier holds the ball during the French L1 football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Montpellier Herault SC at The Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central-eastern France. — AFP pic

SAINT-ETIENNE, Jan 4 — French goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier’s contract has been terminated by Saint-Etienne four months after he was suspended for insubordination, the Ligue 1 club announced today.

Les Verts’ former captain Ruffier, 34, last featured for the side in February and was banned for six days in July for turning up late to training.

In November he was permanently suspended for leaving an individual training session early, with his deal set to finish next June.

“Saint-Etienne regret having come to this decision, which was made inevitable by the attitude of the player which jeopardised the institution,” the club said.

Ruffier, who made the last of his three international appearances in 2010, is now a free agent after making 383 appearances for Saint-Etienne. — AFP