Ahmad Faizal to remain Pafa president until annual congress convenes

IPOH, Jan 3 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has stressed that he will hold the position of Perak Football Association (Pafa) president until the annual congress of the body convenes this month.

The former Perak Mentri Besar said he would accept any decision made by the congress to ensure Perak FC’s preparations for the Malaysia League (M League) competition this season run smoothly.

“The Mentri Besar (Datuk Saarani Mohamad), youth and sports exco as well as some friends in the state executive council have asked me to continue discharging the responsibility at least until the coming annual congress which will be held this month.

“I’m still here and have not resigned yet not out of my own free will,” he told a press conference after a dinner event held at the Perak Mentri Besar’s official residence here last night.

On December 23, Perak Youth and Sports, Communications and Multimedia committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said the Perak government had no problem if Ahmad Faizal wished to continue to head Pafa and guide the squad in their M League campaign next season.

He said the most important thing was to ensure The Bos Gaurus squad continue to achieve success and bring glory to the state.

Ahmad Faizal said if he continued to be given the trust to hold the position, he would do his best to ensure Perak FC become one of the respected teams in the local football arena. — Bernama