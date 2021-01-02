Fulham’s game at Burnley postponed over fresh Covid-19 cases

General view of the big screen before the match at the Turf Moor in Burnley, Britain, December 29, 2020. ― Reuters pic

FULHAM, Jan 2 — Fulham’s Premier League trip to Burnley tomorrow has been postponed due to fresh Covid-19 cases at the London club, the league said today.

“The match between Burnley v Fulham, due to be played at 1200 GMT tomorrow 3 January, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this morning,” the league said in a statement.

The move comes after Fulham’s away game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday was also called off due to a “significant rise” in positive Covid-19 cases within their camp. — Reuters