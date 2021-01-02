Barca’s Coutinho out for three months

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the match against Levante at Camp Nou in Barcelona, December 13, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 2 — Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone left knee surgery and will be sidelined for “around three months,” the club revealed today.

The 28-year-old Brazilian required the operation to mend a torn meniscus after he limped off the pitch late in Tuesday's home draw with Eibar.

That 1-1 stalemate left Ronald Koeman's side in sixth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona three years ago from Liverpool but was loaned to Bayern Munich last season, joins Koeman's list of long-term absentees which includes Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, both also sidelined with knee injuries. — AFP