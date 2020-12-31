Real should have killed off Elche, says frustrated Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the La Liga match with Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain December 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

ELCHE, Dec 31 — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was annoyed his side could not seal victory after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Elche yesterday and slipped two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

A Luka Modric header put Real in front in the first half but they failed to build on their advantage and Elche equalised with a Fidel Chaves penalty after the break.

“The sensations are not good because we had chances and could not kill the game,” Zidane told reporters.

“Once they scored they closed up at the back and it was very difficult for us.”

Champions Real had won their previous six matches in all competitions but Zidane dismissed suggestions his side had been complacent against Elche, who are back in the top flight for the first time since 2015.

“I don't think we suffered from over confidence, because we know exactly what was at stake. The key was finding the second goal but we weren't able to. It was much harder after they equalised although we still created chances,” he said.

“We've dropped two points today but we have to keep going and think about our next game.”

Next up for Real is a home game against in-form Celta Vigo who have won six of their last seven matches and are unbeaten since November 21. — Reuters