Asian Beach Games postponed for second time due to Covid-19, say organisers

Wednesday, 30 Dec 2020 05:51 PM MYT

HONG KONG, Dec 30 — The Asian Beach Games in China have been postponed indefinitely over problems caused by the coronavirus, organisers said today.

The Games, due to be held on the resort island of Hainan in April, had already been delayed from their original start date in November.

The Olympic Council of Asia said “the situation regarding the global Covid-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement”.

New dates for the event will be decided after further talks, a statement said. — AFP

