Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal against Granada at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, September 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Dec 29 — Atletico Madrid have agreed to rescind striker Diego Costa’s contract, the La Liga leaders said today.

A statement from Atletico said the 32-year-old, whose contract runs out in June 2021, had asked several days ago to leave the club immediately for personal reasons and today he signed his release from his current deal. — Reuters