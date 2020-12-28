KUFC to feature balanced players

KOTA BARU, Dec 28 — Kelantan United FC (KUFC) will have a balanced line-up of players ready to face the Malaysian League (M-League) competition next season.

KUFC president Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the team would have a combination of old and new players who are experienced and energetic.

“God willing, we will have a perfect team to give fierce competition to other teams in the M-League next season.

“Young players and veterans such as Mohd Badhri Mohd Radzi and Mohd Fitri Omar will be brought in to provide balance to young players who are mostly under 26 years old,” he told a press conference after the contract signing ceremony here last night.

This season, KUFC finished eighth in the Premier League to qualify for the Malaysia Cup competition, where they lost to Perak FA in the first round.

Che Abdullah said two import players had signed with the team namely Gassama Alfusainey from Gambia and Yuki Tanigawa from Japan.

“We still have two vacancies, but we already have the candidates and they are from Japan who will arrive in Kelantan next month,” he said. — Bernama