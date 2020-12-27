Petronas Sprinta Racing team may include local rider in 2022

Khairul Idham Pawi's contract has not been renewed by Petronas Sprinta Racing. — Picture via Facebook/Petronas SRT

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Petronas Sprinta Racing team principal Datuk Razlan Razali has hinted that the team would include at least one local rider for the Moto3 World Championship for the 2022 season.

Razlan said Adam Norrodin or Syarifuddin Azman would have the opportunity to fill one of the slots for the team in the Moto3 race in 2022 if they could achieve excellent results in the European CEV FIM Championship next season.

Adam represents the LIQUI MOLY Intact SIC Junior Team in the Moto2 category, while Syariffudin, fondly known as ‘Damok’, rides for the Monlau Motorsports team in the Moto3 category at the European FIM CEV Championship.

“If either one of them performs his best next year, God willing, in 2022 he will be absorbed into our team, but we will have the final decision and not Petronas which is the title sponsor,” he told Bernama, recently.

Meanwhile, Razlan denied the allegation by Khairul Idham Pawi’s (KIP) father, Pawi Omar, that the management of the team had neglected the welfare of the Moto3 riders during their stint with the team for two seasons since 2018.

He said the allegation, made by Pawi Omar in an interview with a blog recently, was baseless as the team always provided the best assistance to KIP.

“Sometimes we make unpopular decisions that could not please everyone, especially KIP and his family, but the Moto3 is a world championship, not a national championship. Delivering a consistent performance is our priority,” said Razlan.

KIP’s contract with Petronas Sprinta Racing has not been extended, and he will be replaced by South African rider Darryn Binder, who will team up with Scottish rider John McPhee in the Moto3 race next season.

The 2021 World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) will kick off with the first round at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar from March 16-18. — Bernama