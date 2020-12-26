Heat, Bucks romp in NBA Christmas openers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) attempts a three point shot over Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at American Airlines Arena in Miami December 25, 2020. ― Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

MIAMI, Dec 26 ― Miami's Duncan Robinson matched an NBA Christmas Day record with seven 3-pointers, and the Heat defeated visiting New Orleans 111-98 yesterday to extend their holiday win streak.

Robinson finished with 23 points, hitting 7-of-13 from 3-point range and his only 2-point attempt, in leading the reigning Eastern Conference champions to their eighth consecutive Christmas victory.

Also rolling to a holiday triumph were the Milwaukee Bucks, who had a game-high 31 points from Khris Middleton to beat Golden State 138-99 ― the second-most lopsided blowout in NBA Christmas history.

Other games on the NBA holiday slate include the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers hosting Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers at Denver and Brooklyn at Boston.

Goran Dragic came off Miami's bench to score 18 points, and Bam Adebayo added 17 for the Heat, who bounced back from an opening loss Wednesday at Orlando after the shortest-ever break between NBA seasons ― only two and a half months since their NBA Finals defeat.

“Getting more and more comfortable every day,” Robinson said. “Last year was a great learning experience. We're just trying to build on it. The opener was a disappointment. We're happy to get this one.”

The Heat improved the NBA's best Christmas record to 11-2. despite star Jimmy Butler scoring only four points in 16 minutes and not playing in the second half due to right ankle stiffness.

“When he goes down, it's up to us to pick it up for him,” Robinson said. “I thought we did a good job of sticking with it and getting a good win today.”

Reserve Avery Bradley scored 12 points in his first action with the Heat, whose 16-3 run late in the fourth quarter sealed a victory after New Orleans trimmed a lead that had reached 23 points in the first half.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 28 points for New Orleans.

'Put on a show'

At Milwaukee, the Bucks hosted a Christmas game for the first time since their inaugural 1968 season as they chase their first NBA crown in 50 years.

Two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, while two-time MVP Stephen Curry had a team-best 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting for the Warriors, who were without injured forward Draymond Green.

The Bucks outscored Golden State 72-43 in the second half in rolling to their first victory of the season.

“It was just moving the ball,” said Middleton. “We made some defensive mistakes but we made some adjustments to correct those. We just wanted to put on a show.” ― AFP