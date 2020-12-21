United's McTominay rewards Solskjaer's faith at the double

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring the second goal against Leeds United December 21, 2020. ― Pool via Reuters

MANCHESTER, Dec 21 ― Scott McTominay delivered his most complete performance yet, scoring twice inside the opening three minutes and leading Manchester United to a 6-2 win over Leeds United and was hailed by his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his display.

The Scotland midfielder opened the scoring inside 67 seconds with a thunderbolt struck from over 20 metres out and then added the second with some smart running and clever footwork before finishing with his left foot.

They were goals which answered those critics who have felt he lacks enough of a creative or attacking dimension to his play and is simply a hard-working defensive support player.

“Scott used to be a striker as a kid. He is a physical monster ― he can win in the air, he wins tackle, but he's so strong and he's quick as well,” said Solskjaer.

“He just ran into the space that we hoped he would get and it was good work by the other players to create the space and good finishes,” added the Norwegian.

McTominay was clearly enjoying the extra opportunity to get forward and his manager conceded that he has often discouraged him from charging into attacking positions.

“I have to stop Scott from doing that sometimes ― he is an attacking midfielder by nature. But when he sees space in front of him, why stop him? But he's great at shielding his back four,” he said.

United have had a habit of falling behind in games this season but found themselves 3-0 up after 20 minutes in a game where they set-up perfectly to combat Leeds' pressing and running.

“We've been criticised for our starts but the boys were prepared. We've approached the game really well. we've looked at videos and looked at ways to exploit them but also ways to stop them hurting you. It was a great start,” said Solskjaer.

United move up to third in the league and could go above Leicester into second place, behind leaders Liverpool, if they can win at the Foxes on Boxing Day.

But Solskjaer is wary of too much focus on the league table and his team's chances.

“It's 13 games into the season - we're a work in a progress. We're getting better, we're getting fitter and stronger but there's still a few details to nail and let's talk about the title later on.” ― Reuters