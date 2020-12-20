Young rider Muhammad Hakim Danish qualifies for 2021 Asia Talent Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A young rider from Terengganu, Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli has qualified for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup 2021 Championship after winning the SIC MiniGP Motorcycle Championship at the Sepang International Kart Circuit, today.

The 13-year-old topped the first race in the 160cc category of 20 laps with a time of 18 minutes 38.620 seconds, before emerging victorious in the second race with a time of 18: 40.340 seconds.

The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) through the latest post on its Facebook page, said the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Mansor, Kuala Terengganu emerged as overall champion in the 160cc category after collecting 200 points from four rounds this season.

Negeri Sembilan representative, Irfan Haykhal and Selangor rider, Farres Putra emerged as runner-up and in third place after collecting 109 points and 102 points respectively.

Another young rider from Terengganu, Qabil Irfan Azlan, 8, topped the 110cc category after collecting 200 points from four rounds this season.

Qabil Irfan, who dominated the previous three rounds, won the first race of 15 laps with a time of 14 minutes 39.836 seconds, before emerging victorious in the second race after recording 14: 39.660 seconds.

Melaka rider, Adie Putra and Terengganu representative, Adam Daniel had to be satisfied as the runner-up and in third place after collecting 129 points and 109 points respectively.

The SIC MiniGP Championship is a grassroots programme involving collaboration between the Sepang International Circuit and ZK Racing to unearth the talents of young riders aged eight to 13 in motorsports before moving on to more competitive racing events such as the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. — Bernama