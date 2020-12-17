Sabah Football Association will be restructured to develop football in state, says acting president Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin says as acting president, it is his responsibility to restructure Safa and identify its weaknesses. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — New acting Sabah Football Association (Safa) president Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said he will restructure the Sabah footballing body in line with efforts to expand the sport in the state.

Bung Moktar, who is also deputy Sabah chief minister, said the restructuring is the first step to be taken after being appointed to the acting president’s post to ensure that SAFA is continued to be respected, besides being able to perform better for the development of football in the state and the country.

“As acting Safa president, it is my responsibility to restructure Safa and identify its weaknesses,” he said in a statement today.

Bung Moktar also said that the consolidation of SAFA’s management required the involvement of experienced individuals who can share their expertise and ideas to develop the game and produce new football talents.

Commenting on his background in football, Bung Moktar listed the promotion of Felcra FC to the Super League during his tenure there several years ago as one of his greater achievements.

“That experience, besides being involved in district and state football, will help me in developing the Sabah team. What is important is that we have confidence in the players, team and manager to run the organisation well, if we do that, the results will be good,” he said.

In other developments, Bung Moktar said the Sabah government agreed to provide assistance to former Sabah player, Bobby Chua who had been previously reported being ill and in need of further treatment. ― Bernama