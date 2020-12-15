JDT snap up quartet of new signings for 2022 season

Tunku Ismail Ibrahim earlier confirmed that Mexican League club Tijuana's Camilo Da Silva Sanvezzo and national midfielder Muhammad Daniel Amier Norhisham were among several new faces who would be playing for JDT next season. — Picture courtesy of 108 Media, Supernova Media, JDT FC

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Even before the 2021 Malaysian League kicks off, defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are looking ahead to the 2022 season with the prospective signing of four new players.

Without disclosing the names of these four players, JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said the club would make a special announcement on their entry at a press conference scheduled for Thursday.

He also said JDT would announce their tie-up with a leading international brand at the same press conference.

“We have signed four players for the 2021 season and four more (including two naturalised and one imported players) for 2022," said Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, in a posting on the JDT Facebook page Johor Southern Tigers tonight.

He had earlier confirmed that Mexican League club Tijuana's Camilo Da Silva Sanvezzo and national midfielder Muhammad Daniel Amier Norhisham were among several new faces who would be playing for JDT next season. — Bernama