Saudi Arabia ready to wow football world if it wins 2027 Asian Cup bid

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Saudi Arabia is prepared to surprise both visitors to the kingdom and the football fraternity during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in 2027 if it succeeds in its bid to host the regional showdown.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Datuk Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan said that apart from the sports infrastructure, with over 17 stadiums prepared to host the tournament, the oil-rich country has also been developing its tourism-related facilities.

“We have new stadiums in some regions as well as a new tourist region that will be a surprise to all,” he said on the Kingdom’s efforts to host the Asian Cup for the first time since the tournament’s inception in 1956.

“It will be hosted in many cities... we have Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and many other cities prepared for the tournament,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, Mahmoud Hussein handed over Saudi Arabia’s documents, including its bid book, for the final phase of the bidding process to Jinho Yu, the head Asian Cup Office (Competitions and Football Events Division), at the AFC headquarters in Bukit Jalil here.

However, Saudi Arabia is not alone in the race to host the 19th edition of the Asian Cup as four other countries — India, Iran, Qatar and Uzbekistan — have also submitted bids to the AFC.

“We have won the tournament three times (in 1984, 1988 and 1996), advanced to the finals six times and represented Asia in the World Cup five times... but this is the first time we have requested to organise this competition.

“So, I see we have a good file, we have a very good chance of winning the bid. InsyaAllah, we hope to organise this in 2027,” Mahmoud Hussein said.

The host is expected to be decided by the second half of 2021 by the 47 AFC member associations.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the 2019 Asian Cup while China is expected to set a new benchmark when it hosts the tournament in 2023 as there will be 24 teams competing compared to 16 previously. — Bernama