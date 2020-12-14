Inter Milan fight back to reclaim second spot

Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio scores their second goal at the Serdegna Arena in Cagliari December 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 14 — Inter Milan hit back after their Champions League elimination to reclaim second spot in Serie A yesterday with 3-1 comeback win over Cagliari.

Antonio Conte’s side were trailing with a quarter of an hour to go in Sardinia, after Riccardo Sottil put the hosts ahead before the break and a series of fine saves from home goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Out-of-favour Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen got his first start in six weeks but was substituted off before the hour mark with Stefano Sensi coming on.

And former Cagliari player Nicolo Barella volleyed in the equaliser after 77 minutes with Danilo D’Ambrosio coming off the bench to immediately nod in a second with six minutes to go.

Romelu Lukaku added a third deep into injury time as Inter returned to second spot two points behind leaders AC Milan who host Parma later on Sunday with champions Juventus at Genoa.

“I’m really happy with their reaction because the lads still had the Shakhtar games on their minds,” said Conte.

“We went a goal down despite a great first-half performance and numerous chances created.

“(Cagliari goalie) Cragno was their best player on the pitch, but the lads believed right up to the end and showed they wanted to win at all costs.”

Inter’s hopes in Europe are over after finishing bottom of their Champions League group midweek after a goalless draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, having also failed to score in a stalemate in the Ukraine.

Conte’s side are now focusing on claiming a first league title since 2010, and preventing Juventus from winning a 10th consecutive ‘Scudetto’. — AFP