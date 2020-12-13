PAFA: Disregard rumours of deputy president’s resignation

POH, Dec 13 — The Bos Gaurus fans and supporters have been asked to remain calm and not to believe rumours that Perak Football Association (PAFA) deputy president Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah is resigning.

PAFA vice-president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said that for the time being, Adly Shah has not issued any official statement regarding the issue to the association.

Muhammad Yadzan also admitted that he himself was surprised by the rumours and tried to contact Adly Shah, but failed.

“It’s concerning that there are rumours because I myself haven’t been informed of anything. I tried to call him several times, but there was no reply,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He was commenting on a post on social media quoting a sports commentator stating that Adly Shah was expected to announce his resignation soon.

Muhammad Yadzan said Adly Shah was committed and had a vision to ensure that Perak became one of the best teams in the local football scene, but the PAFA would accept any decision that he would make.

Under Adly Shah’s management, The Bos Gaurus emerged as Malaysia Cup champions in 2018 and FA Cup runners-up last season, he said.

“So fans have to remain calm because history has proven that under his leadership, we have achieved many successes and if we give Datuk Adly Shah the chance to lead, maybe next year we will achieve even something greater,” he said.

This season, The Bos Gaurus finished fourth in the Super League behind third-placed Terengganu, runners-up Kedah and champions Johor Darul Ta’zim. — Bernama