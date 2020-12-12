Moshiri to make big Everton investment as Covid-19 losses bite

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal with Andre Gomes, Richarlison and Yerry Mina, September 13, 2020. — Pool via Reuters /Catherine Ivill

LONDON, Dec 12 ― Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri is set to invest up to £250 million (RM1.33 billion) to help the club deal with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Premier League side announced losses of almost £140 million yesterday.

Despite generating a record £64 million from sponsorship, advertising and merchandising up to June 30, 2020, the club announced a loss of £139.9 million as the pandemic affected broadcasting, commercial and matchday revenues.

“Our final accounts show that a significant proportion of our losses have been directly attributable to the pandemic,” Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale said in a statement on the club's website.

“However, in this period, it is encouraging that our commercial performance has improved markedly, and this will continue to be a priority moving forward.”

In a separate statement, the club announced that the board of directors is proposing to create and issue new shares to Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings Limited. Moshiri is Everton's major shareholder, holding over 77 per cent of the club's shares.

“This investment will provide a welcome injection of capital into the Club as it continues to address the significant financial challenges presented by Covid-19,” the statement said. ― Reuters