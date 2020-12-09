Petronas Yamaha SRT denies sidelining Malaysian racers

Moto3 racer Khairul Idham Pawi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang in this file picture taken on July 22, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) has refuted allegations that the team’s management is marginalising talented local riders.

Taking the example of national Moto3 racer, Khairul Idham Pawi, team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said the 22-year-old rider was given many opportunities but he failed to produce positive results during the two seasons with the team.

“I am aware that many netizens have criticised my decision (in not renewing the contract) of Khairul Idham Pawi. We fielded him in Moto3 (from Moto2) due to injuries sustained during Moto2 as the best approach.

“Initially, we targeted the top 15 positions or just one point in each race but he was injured and when he recovered, we gave him time to garner positive results and for him to do his best. We instructed him to be in the top 20 but he failed to hit the target,” Razlan told Bernama today.

In this regard, Razlan announced the team management did not intend to engage the service of the local riders for the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP).

He stressed that the team would only reopen opportunities for local racers if they achieve excellent performance in several races including the FIM CEV European Championship which is the platform for MotoGP teams to acquire the talented riders.

“We have our supporting riders being groomed at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) but they are not ready for next year. We do not want to merely field Malaysian riders after the Khairul Idham case. Netizens told to feature Malaysians but when he failed, we are blamed,” he said.

Recently, Khairul Idham Pawi who is fondly known as Super KIP made a shocking decision to retire from motoring sports.

KIP failed to garner even one point in 13 Moto3 races this season with Petronas Sprinta Racing under Petronas Yamaha SRT.

He created history in 2016 with Honda Team Asia when he clinched two shocking wins on wet tracks in Argentina and German GP when he was 18-year-old which enabled him to be promoted to Moto2 in 2017. — Bernama