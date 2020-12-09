Covid-hit Lewis Hamilton feeling better after ‘hardest week’

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton missed last Sunday’s penultimate round in Bahrain after contracting coronavirus while on holiday in Dubai. — AFP pic

ABU DHABI, Dec 9 — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he has suffered “one of the hardest weeks for some time” after testing positive for coronavirus but is hopeful of driving in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Briton missed last Sunday’s penultimate round in Bahrain after contracting coronavirus while on holiday in Dubai.

Speaking in an Instagram video from his quarantine period spent in Bahrain, he said: “I know I’ve not been in touch this past week but it’s definitely been one of the hardest weeks that I’ve had for some time.

“I’ve just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car and race in Abu Dhabi.

“I woke up today feeling great and got my first workout in so I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know I’m OK.

“I hope that I can get back in the car soon.”

To be allowed into Abu Dhabi, Hamilton must return a negative Covid-19 swab but could still be refused entry by local authorities.

Hamilton has won 11 of the 16 races in a 2020 season cut short by the pandemic. — AFP