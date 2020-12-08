Newcastle reopen training centre after positive Covid-19 tests

A general view outside St James' Park, Newcastle April 15, 2020. — Reuters

LONDON, Dec 8 — Newcastle United players will report for training at the club’s training centre on Tuesday, a week after it was closed because several players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The rising number of positive cases forced Newcastle to lodge a request to postpone last Friday’s league match at Aston Villa which was approved by the Premier League Board.

“Newcastle United’s players will train at the training centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases,” the club said in a statement.

“Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning.”

The match at Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of Covid-19 since last season resumed in June.

Steve Bruce’s side, 13th in the table, are scheduled to host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. — Reuters