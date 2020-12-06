Tunku Ismail conveys condolences to Syafiq Ahmad

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim conveyed his condolences to JDT player Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and his family. — PIcture courtesy of Facebook/ HRH Crown Prince of Johor

JOHOR BARU, Dec 6 — Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) player, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and his family, on the passing of his baby boy, mother-in-law and maid following a car crash in Penang, early today.

“I would like to convey my condolences to Syafiq Ahmad on the passing of his family members. We are always with you, Syafiq. May their souls be blessed. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a posting on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook, here, today.

The JDT owner also called on the public not to spread photos or videos of the incident for sake of the family’s sensitivity.

In the 5.36 am incident, Syafiq’s 22-day-old newborn, mother-in-law Zainab Wahab, 45, and Indonesian maid Titik Sukamti, in her 30s, were killed in the crash, while the 25-year-old striker and his daughter Aaira Nur Saffiya, 2, sustained light injuries.

His wife, Nur Amalina Nur Ain, 25, was reported to has been severely injured. — Bernama